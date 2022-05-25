Vivo X80 Pro, X80 go on sale along with two earbuds. Check details

Vivo X80 Pro has been priced at ₹79,999 (12GB+256GB), will be available in Cosmic Black whereas X80 will be available in two color options; Cosmic Black and Urban Blue. X80 will be available at ₹54,999 (8GB+128GB) and ₹59,999 (12GB+256GB). Additionally, TWS 2 ANC and TWS 2e are priced at ₹5,999 and ₹3,299 respectively.