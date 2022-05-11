Chinese smartphone maker, Vivo, has now officially confirmed that its new flagship series, X80, will be launched on May 18 in India. Co-developed with ZEISS, the Vivo X80 series will have two new premium smartphones; Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro. This new series will be a combination of ZEISS and Sony along with Qualcomm and MediaTek.

These smartphones boasts on its shooting features and promise to enhance it from the industry standards. The notify page is already live for the Vivo X80 series.

Vivo X80 series will use the ZEISS lenses, the teaser says. This won’t be the first case for a smartphone maker to use the renowned ZEISS lenses in their phones. Previously, Nokia phones were known to feature ZEISS optics in its high-end smartphones.

Vivo X80 Pro will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset along with Vivo’s own V1+ chip for photography. It will also feature 80W fast charging on an expected battery of 4,700mAh. The phone is likely to get 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It will run on Android 12 on top of company’s own skin.

Vivo X80 Pro could use a 6.7 inch QHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to use a 50MP main ZEISS lens supported by a 48MP ultra-wide lens, 12MP portrait sensor and an 8MP periscope lens. The X80 Pro might get a 32MP selfie lens.

Vivo X80 could use a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC coupled with 12GB RAM. It is likely to feature a 50MP main Sony IMX866 lens along with a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP portrait sensor. The selfie lens may be similar to X80 Pro. It may use a 4,500mAh battery with an 80W fast charger.

It is expected that Vivo X80 may start in the mid-30s while the X80 Pro will begin beyond ₹50k. These phones will be launched via Flipkart as well as company’s retail chain.