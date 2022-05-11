Vivo X80 series arrives on May 18 with these lenses and processors

Chinese smartphone maker, Vivo, has now officially confirmed that its new flagship series, X80, will be launched on May 18 in India. Co-developed with ZEISS, the Vivo X80 series will have two new premium smartphones; Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro. This new series will be a combination of ZEISS and Sony along with Qualcomm and MediaTek.

