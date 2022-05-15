Vivo is all set to launch the X80 series this week overtaking the X70 series. The Chinese smartphone maker has partnered with German optical major, ZEISS for the same. Vivo will launch two new phones under this new series; X80 and X80 Pro. Both these smartphones have different processors and camera configurations.

Vivo X80 series will be launched via Flipkart in India on May 18. The company has been busy promoting the phones through all the possible means. The premium smartphone in this series is likely to compete against the OnePlus 10 Pro that has been co-developed with Hasselblad.

Meanwhile, the Vivo X80 could see MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The phone will ship with Android 12. The X80 may use the 50MP main lens supported by a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP macro sensor. It could get a 32MP selfie lens. The phone is likely to run on a 4,500mAh battery coupled with an 80W charger.

The Vivo X80 display is expected to be of 6.7 inch with 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo X80 Pro will have a similar display and specifications. The AMOLED display phone may get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset or the same MediaTek processor along with Vivo’s own V1+ dedicated image processing unit. The RAM will be 12GB and 512GB of internal storage. It will too run on Android 12 and OriginOS on top of it.

The difference here lies in the camera department. The X80 Pro will get quad rear camera set up. The main lens will be a 50MP shooter along with 48MP ultra-wide sensor, 12MP portrait lens with gimbal stabilisation and an 8MP periscope sensor that can zoom up to 60X. The selfie camera is likely to remain the same as X80, a 32MP lens.

Vivo X80 Pro battery could be a bit larger than the base variant, a 4,700mAh battery supported by the similar 80W fast charger.

On the outset, the Vivo X80 series brings back two things; the ZEISS lens on a phone and the rear camera island, which can look weird or appealing to some. ZEISS has been a known phenomenon a while ago on the Nokia phones.

The pricing of the phones starts in the premium segment. The X80 may start at around ₹37k whereas the X80 Pro might land above ₹50k price bracket in India.

The continuous urge of the Chinese smartphone brands to consolidate themselves in the premium segment has pushed the price barrier defined for them.