Vivo X80 series to bring the ZEISS and camera island back in business

The Vivo X80 display is expected to be of 6.7 inch with 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo X80 Pro will have a similar display and specifications. The AMOLED display phone may get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset or the same MediaTek processor along with Vivo’s own V1+ dedicated image processing unit. The RAM will be 12GB and 512GB of internal storage. It will too run on Android 12 and OriginOS on top of it.