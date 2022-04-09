Vivo, Chinese smartphone brand, launched the Vivo Y21G in India with 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone sports a 6.51-inch display and also offers reverse charging. The Vivo Y21G is powered by MT6769 processor. Additionally, the extended RAM feature provides an additional 1GB memory to easily switch between apps. The Y21G is packed with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charger.

The Vivo Y21G features a 2.5D flat frame with a 6.51-inch HD+ Halo display. The smartphone comes with a fingerprint sensor along with a face unlock feature. Vivo Y21G comes in two colours, Midnight Blue and Diamond Glow, and runs on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 platform.

Vivo Y21G comes with a dual-camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor and 2MP super macro camera. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie camera with AI beautifying feature.

The smartphone is priced at ₹13,990, available across mainline channels both online and offline.

Yogendra Sriramula, Director, Brand Strategy, vivo India said: “vivo always strives to offer the best smartphone experience complemented with stylish design and cutting-edge technologies for its users. Set in a thin and sleek body, the newly launched vivo Y21G offers consumers a perfect combination of power, style and long-lasting battery life".

