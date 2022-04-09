Vivo Y21G with 5,000mAh battery and reverse charging unveiled. Price here

Vivo, Chinese smartphone brand, launched the Vivo Y21G in India with 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone sports a 6.51-inch display and also offers reverse charging. The Vivo Y21G is powered by MT6769 processor. Additionally, the extended RAM feature provides an additional 1GB memory to easily switch between apps. The Y21G is packed with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charger.

