Vivo Y300 5G launched in India Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset: Check price and specifications
Vivo has launched the Y300 5G smartphone in India, featuring a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, and 80W fast charging. Priced at ₹21,999 and ₹23,999, pre-booking offers cashback and discounts. Sales begin on November 26.
Chinese tech giant Vivo has launched its Vivo Y300 5G smartphone in India, expanding its Y-series portfolio. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, and 80W fast charging capabilities.
