Business News/ Technology / Vivo Y300 5G launched in India Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset: Check price and specifications

Vivo Y300 5G launched in India Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset: Check price and specifications

Livemint

Vivo has launched the Y300 5G smartphone in India, featuring a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, and 80W fast charging. Priced at 21,999 and 23,999, pre-booking offers cashback and discounts. Sales begin on November 26.

The Vivo Y300 5G is available in two variants: 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and 23,999 for the 8GB + 256GB configuration

Chinese tech giant Vivo has launched its Vivo Y300 5G smartphone in India, expanding its Y-series portfolio. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, and 80W fast charging capabilities.

Pricing in India

The Vivo Y300 5G is available in two variants: 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and 23,999 for the 8GB + 256GB configuration. It is currently open for pre-booking via Vivo India's e-store, with general sales commencing on 26th November.

Buyers who pre-book can avail of a flat 2,000 cashback or choose an EMI option starting at 43 per day. Select customers are also eligible for an additional 1,000 discount and up to six months of no-cost EMI options.

Customers can bundle the handset with Vivo's TWS 3e earbuds at a reduced price of 1,499, compared to the standalone cost of 1,899.

Specifications

The Vivo Y300 5G is available in three colour options: Emerald Green, Phantom Purple, and Titanium Silver. It boasts a full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,800 nits of local peak brightness, and a pixel density of 394ppi.

It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, which can be virtually expanded by another 8GB. Internal storage options go up to 256GB, with the option to expand further by up to 2TB via microSD card.

On the photography front, the device features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The front-facing 32MP camera caters to selfies and video calls, with AI-powered enhancements available for both.

The handset includes a 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W wired fast charging, allowing it to charge from zero to 80 per cent in approximately 30 minutes. Other features include dual stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Connectivity options include support for 5G and 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, OTG, GPS, and multiple navigation systems such as NavIC, BeiDou, and Galileo. It runs on the Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14.

