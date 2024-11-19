Vivo Y300 launch soon in India: Specs, price and all you can expect
Vivo Y300 is going to be Vivo's next mid-ranger for the Indian market. It is launching in a few days and here's what we know so far.
The Vivo Y300 is set to be the next smartphone launch from Vivo in India. The brand has already shared a teaser, offering a glimpse of the phone’s design, including its colour options and camera setup, which will feature the Aura light. Additionally, Vivo has officially confirmed the device's release date in the teaser. Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming Vivo Y300.