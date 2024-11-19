Hello User
Business News/ Technology / Vivo Y300 launch soon in India: Specs, price and all you can expect

Vivo Y300 launch soon in India: Specs, price and all you can expect

Shaurya Sharma

Vivo Y300 is going to be Vivo's next mid-ranger for the Indian market. It is launching in a few days and here's what we know so far.

Vivo Y300 5G is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 4 gen 2 processor.

The Vivo Y300 is set to be the next smartphone launch from Vivo in India. The brand has already shared a teaser, offering a glimpse of the phone’s design, including its colour options and camera setup, which will feature the Aura light. Additionally, Vivo has officially confirmed the device's release date in the teaser. Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming Vivo Y300.

Vivo Y300: Expected Specifications

The Vivo Y300 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, potentially paired with up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage. It may feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The device will likely have an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

As for the camera setup, the Y300 could feature a dual-camera system, as shown in the teaser, with a 50 MP wide-angle primary lens. The primary sensor could be coupled with a 2MP depth sensor. This dual-camera setup will also include an Aura ring light, which will help create pleasing flash effects and improve low-light performance. On the front, the phone is expected to have a 32 MP selfie camera. In terms of battery, the Y300 could come with a large 5000 mAh battery and support 80W fast charging, allowing for quick recharging.

Vivo Y300: Expected Price In India And Launch Date

The brand has confirmed that the Vivo Y300 will be launched on November 21st at 12:00 PM Indian Time. The device’s availability details, including its colours, will be revealed at the launch event. The phone is expected to be available in several finishes, including Green, Purple, and a titanium-like hue. Reports suggest that the Y300’s price could range between 20,000 and 25,000, depending on the model. Additionally, the available colours might be named Titanium Silver, Phantom Purple, and Emerald Green.

Shaurya Sharma

Shaurya Sharma, Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, covers consumer, gaming, and AI technology. He has previously worked for reputed media houses, including CNN-News18 and Guiding Tech. In his free time, Shaurya enjoys reading sci-fi, traveling, and gaming.
