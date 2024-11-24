Vivo Y300 launched under Rs.25000: 5 reasons to buy this mid-range phone

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Then here’s why you should get the new Vivo Y300.

Vivo Y300 was launched on November 21 in the Indian market with some eye-catching specifications and features. This newly launched mid-range smartphone could be a perfect choice for people looking for affordable smartphones. The Vivo Y300 offers a powerful chipset, an impressive large display, and a good battery life that could easily manage day-to-day tasks. Therefore, if you are looking for a mid-range smartphone with impressive features, and offerings then here are 5 reasons why you should buy the latest Vivo Y300 which is launched at under Rs.25000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5 reasons to buy Vivo Y300 Display quality: The Vivo Y300 sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display which is the perfect size to binge OTT content or play games. It also offers a 120Hz refresh rate, making the smartphone smooth and easy to use without any lags. The display offers a yp to 1800nits peak brightness which is decent for using the device in direct sunlight conditions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Performance: The Vivo Y300 is powered by Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It also offers a virtual RAM making multitasking smoother and hassle-free.

Camera: To capture moments with great quality, the Y300 features a dual camera setup that consists of a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera and a 2MP portrait camera. It also offers some camera AI features such as AI Aura Light, AI SuperMoon, AI Erase, and AI Enhance. On the front, it features a 32MP selfie camera.

Battery: The Vivo Y300 is backed by a 5000mAh battery which is quite impressive for a mid-range smartphone. It comes with an 80W charging support, which claims to juice up the device to 45% in just 15 minutes.

Affordable price: Another good reason to buy the smartphone is that is available at just a starting price of Rs.21999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which is a great deal. Vivo is also offering bank and EMI discounts on pre-booking of the device.

Note that the Vivo Y300 is currently available for preorder and it will go on sale from November 26 in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}