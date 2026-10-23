Vivo Y600 with Guinness record-holding 10,000mAh battery to launch next week: Check date, design and expected specs

Vivo has officially announced that the Vivo Y600 5G will be available in China from October 30. The smartphone will feature a massive 10,000 mAh battery, with the company highlighting its endurance through a record-setting continuous livestream test. Vivo will begin to take pre-orders for the device on October 26, just before it goes on sale next week.

The new phone will be Vivo's next addition to battery-centric Y-Series smartphones, which already include the Vivo Y600 Pro, Vivo Y600 Turbo and Vivo Y600i. According to Vivo, the Y600 has been able to stream continuously for 32 hours and 37 minutes, earning a Guinness World Records title. The company has also unveiled the phone's design, though the pricing and availability outside China have not been announced.

Vivo Y600 design and battery Vivo has showcased the Y600 in white and blue colour options. The smartphone has a flat frame and a square gold-coloured rear camera module. The company says it has a camera system with a 50 MP primary sensor.

Its standout feature is the phone's 10,000 mAh battery capacity. Vivo claims its test broke the Guinness World Record for the longest livestream of an electronic product testing event. However, actual battery life will depend on usage patterns and software optimisation.

Vivo Y600 specifications: What to expect Vivo hasn't revealed the full specs of its Chinese version. The smartphone will have some common features with the Vivo S2 FE, which debuted in India this month, and the Vivo V80 Lite 5G, which is offered in Malaysia.

According to Notebookcheck, all three devices are associated with the model code V2626. The S2 FE and V80 Lite 5G are also regional designations for the device used for the record-setting test, according to Guinness World Records.

For reference, the Indian Vivo S2 FE features a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 7300e processor, a 50 MP rear camera and a 32 MP front camera. It comes with 44W wired charging technology and features a 10,000 mAh battery. The specifications are indicative, but Vivo hasn't confirmed if it will have the same hardware in the Chinese Y600.

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