Vivo Y75 5G's full specs leak, may arrive in India this month

Vivo launched the Y75 in December 2017, and four years later, the company is said to announce its 5G version, whose specs have surfaced online.

Vivo launched the Y75 in December 2017, and four years later, the company is said to announce its 5G version, whose specs have surfaced online.

According to GSM Arena, the Vivo Y75 5G will be powered by the Dimensity 700 SoC and have 8GB ( 4GB virtual) RAM and 128GB storage onboard. It will boot Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12, sport a 6.58 inch FullHD screen and pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging support.

According to GSM Arena, the Vivo Y75 5G will be powered by the Dimensity 700 SoC and have 8GB ( 4GB virtual) RAM and 128GB storage onboard. It will boot Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12, sport a 6.58 inch FullHD screen and pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging support. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The Vivo Y75 5G will come with four cameras - a 16MP selfie shooter inside the waterdrop notch, with the 50MP primary unit on the rear, joined by two 2MP cameras.

The smartphone will be 8.25mm thick and weigh 187 grams. It will also feature a side-mounted fingerprint reader for biometric authentication and have two colour options - Aurora and Black.

As per the source, the Vivo Y75 5G will arrive in India before the end of this month, but there's no word from Vivo about the smartphone yet.

However, if this launch timeline is correct, the Y75 5G will be the sixth Vivo smartphone to launch in India this month, provided the company doesn't announce any other phone before introducing the Y75 5G in the Asian country.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

