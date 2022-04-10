VLC media player is reportedly under Chinese malware threat

VLC, the open source and free multimedia player, is among the most used applications across operating platforms. The VLC make easy for the users to play videos and audio files. The easy to use and operate platform can play almost every type of file. The VLC file size makes it compatible to use it conveniently even in low memory devices but the recent reports point that VLC is being targeted by the Chinese hackers.

