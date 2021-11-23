Vodafone Idea revises pre-paid plans. See the changes starting Nov 25

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A day after Airtel hiked its pre-paid tariff plans, the Vodafone India Limited has too jumped in to increase its pre-paid tariff plans. Justifying the price hike, Airtel pointed that it is necessary to roll out 5G in the country. The Sunil Bharati Mittal-owned telecom service provider also asserted that the basic pack should at least be priced at ₹300. It is important to note that these telecom companies have huge AGR dues to pay which is on moratorium for four years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Now the largest telecom service provider as per user base, Vodafone Idea Limited, has hiked the pre-paid plans by 20-25 per cent. The new plan will be applicable starting November 25. The company said that the process of ARPU (average revenue per user) will improve with this tariff hike and help the industry which is facing financial crunch.

Now the largest telecom service provider as per user base, Vodafone Idea Limited, has hiked the pre-paid plans by 20-25 per cent. The new plan will be applicable starting November 25. The company said that the process of ARPU (average revenue per user) will improve with this tariff hike and help the industry which is facing financial crunch.

Now the very basic pack of Vodafone Idea Limited will begin at ₹99 instead of ₹79. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The most commonly used 1.5GB data per day pack of ₹249 will not cost ₹299 for 28 days. The 1GB data pack will be charged at ₹269 instead of earlier ₹219.

The 2GB data pack of ₹299 currently moves to ₹359 for 28 days period. The 56 days pack will now cost you ₹539 for 2GB data per day from the existing ₹449. Similarly, the 1.5GB data pack valid for 56 days will be levied at ₹479 instead of ₹399.

The 84 days pack which is now priced at ₹699 which allots 2GB data each day will now move ₹839 starting November 25. The 1.5GB data pack per day costs ₹719 from the current ₹599 for 84 days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

