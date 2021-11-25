Vodafone Idea revised pre-paid tariff plans start today. With the announcement of Airtel first, Voda Idea also increased its tariff plans to generate more revenue and help the already ailing telecom operator. With nearly 25 per cent increase in pre-paid tariff plans, the subscribers have to shell out more who is already battling post covid economic crunch, job losses and salary cuts. Along with Vodafone Idea, Airtel had prior announced the revision which will be applicable tomorrow, Nov 26.

Vodafone Idea became the largest service provider in the country post the merger of Vodafone and Idea. This hike in tariffs has come at very crucial time because people are still working from home and the online classes for students continue.

Starting today (November 25), Vodafone Idea pre-paid pack will cost you more. Here we compare their current plans with Airtel and Jio. Jio is yet to announce it pre-paid plan which is expected anytime soon. Meanwhile, we will simplify the available packs of Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Jio for you.

Vodafone

The most commonly used 1.5GB data per day pack of ₹249 will not cost ₹299 for 28 days. The 1GB data pack will be charged at ₹269 instead of earlier ₹219.

The 2GB data pack of ₹299 currently moves to ₹359 for 28 days period. The 56 days pack will now cost you ₹539 for 2GB data per day from the existing ₹449. Similarly, the 1.5GB data pack valid for 56 days will be levied at ₹479 instead of ₹399.

The 84 days pack which is now priced at ₹699 which allots 2GB data each day will now move ₹839 starting November 25. The 1.5GB data pack per day costs ₹719 from the current ₹599 for 84 days.

The yearly pack of ₹1499 will now cost ₹1799 for 24GB data. The top up packs have been revised too. The ₹48 pack goes to ₹58 for 28 days.

Airtel and Jio

As per the latest announced tariff plans of Airtel, the existing pack of ₹298 with 2GB data per day will now cost you ₹359 with 28 days of validity starting November 26 whereas the Jio offers the same pack at ₹249 for 2GB data per day for 28 days period.

Similarly, the current ₹399 pack with 56 days validity will now become of ₹479 having 1.5GB data/day whereas the Jio currently offers the 56 days pack at ₹444 along with 2GB data/day.

The 449 pack for Airtel will now cost you ₹549 bundled with 2GB data per day for 56 days period. Jio has ₹599 plan but for 84 days and 2GB data per day.

The ₹698 pack of Airtel prepaid which offers 2GB data for 84 days will now cost you ₹839 while the ₹888 pack of Jio offers 2GB data for 84 days as well but it comes with additional 5GB data for the usage.

