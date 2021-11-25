Voda Idea pre-paid plans get costlier today. Compare 1.5GB data pack with Airtel, Jio

Vodafone Idea revised pre-paid tariff plans start today. With the announcement of Airtel first, Voda Idea also increased its tariff plans to generate more revenue and help the already ailing telecom operator. With nearly 25 per cent increase in pre-paid tariff plans, the subscribers have to shell out more who is already battling post covid economic crunch, job losses and salary cuts. Along with Vodafone Idea, Airtel had prior announced the revision which will be applicable tomorrow, Nov 26.

