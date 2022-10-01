Voda Idea says its 5G rollout will begin soon; doesn't specify launch4 min read . Updated: 01 Oct 2022, 04:17 PM IST
Voda Idea has said that its 5G rollout journey will begin soon. It, however, didn't specify launch and coverage timelines
Vodafone Idea, the country's struggling third telecom player, plans to begin the journey to roll out 5G services, matching rivals Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, but the firm has offered no specific timeline for the launch or coverage of the ultra high-speed internet services.