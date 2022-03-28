Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi) has designed special prepaid plans for its subscribers to enjoy the ongoing IPL matches. The telecom service provider has prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The Disney+ Hotstar is streaming the IPL 2022 matches. These prepaid packs start from ₹499 and go till ₹3,099 bundled with Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

Similarly, Jio has also launched ad on prepaid plans with the Disney+ Hotstar subscription. This is the 15th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) sponsored by Tata Group for the first time. IPL 2022 started on March 26.

The basic of the Vodafone Idea Disney+ Hotstar prepaid recharge plan starts at ₹499. The prepaid pack comes with a validity of 28 days having 2GB data per day. The unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day are also part of the plan. On top of these benefits, it also gets one year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar where you can watch IPL matches and other series.

The ₹1,066 has similar benefits but comes with 84 days validity along with an year of Disney+ Hotstar benefits.

There are other offers like the ₹601 pack that gets 3GB data each day but for 28 days only and the subscription to the app. The ₹601 pack also gets 16GB additional data. Another 3GB per day data pack is priced at ₹901 having 70 days validity and Disney+ Hotstar app subscription. Similarly, the ₹901 prepaid plan gets 48GB additional data.

The 365 days Vi pack comes at ₹3,099 with Disney+ Hotstar benefits. The yearly plan is bundled with 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS each day.

These prepaid plans are available through Vi app and on company’s website.

