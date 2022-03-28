Vodafone Idea Disney+ Hotstar prepaid packs for IPL matches. List here

The basic of the Vodafone Idea Disney+ Hotstar prepaid recharge plan starts at ₹499. The prepaid pack comes with a validity of 28 days having 2GB data per day. The unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day are also part of the plan. On top of these benefits, it also gets one year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar where you can watch IPL matches and other series.

