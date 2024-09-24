Vi, Airtel raise AGR issue at meeting with telecom minister Scindia
Some of the carriers raised the issue of messaging and calling apps like WhatsApp and Telegram being excluded from the telecom regulator's recommendation on new licensing rules
New Delhi: Top executives of Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel met telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday, where they raised issues troubling the sector and the telecom companies. Vi is learnt to have raised the issue of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) after the Supreme Court judgement, although no discussion on relief for the carrier was undertaken, said people aware of the development.