Vi, Airtel raise AGR issue at meeting with telecom minister Scindia

New Delhi: Top executives of Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel met telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday, where they raised issues troubling the sector and the telecom companies. Vi is learnt to have raised the issue of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) after the Supreme Court judgement, although no discussion on relief for the carrier was undertaken, said people aware of the development. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Chaired a productive meeting with the Stakeholder Advisory Committee of the Telecommunication Service Providers (TSPs). Together, we discussed key issues related to enhancing customer satisfaction, streamlining processes and improving quality of service, thus ensuring connectivity, accessibility and affordability for all," Scindia said in a post on social networking site X. He met with Reliance Jio chairman Akash Ambani, Vodafone Idea CEO Akshaya Moondra, Bharti Airtel managing director and chief executive Gopal Vittal and BSNL chairman and managing director Robert J. Ravi.

Some of the carriers raised the issue of messaging and calling apps like WhatsApp and Telegram being excluded from the telecom regulator's recommendation on new licensing rules.

Telcos have for long demanded to bring calling and messaging apps, called OTTs, under the ambit of telecom licences as they provide calling and messaging services like any telecom operator. The issue of quality of service and the increasing menace of pesky calls and SMS was also taken up during the meeting.

Vodafone Idea shared its concern on the impact of adjusted gross revenue issue on the health of the sector which was also supported by Bharti Airtel, said people aware of the discussions. Vi's chairman Ravinder Takkar said on Monday that the carrier had initiated discussions with the Union government over the recalculation of what it believes is wrong labelling of AGR dues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We have been engaging with senior government officials with a clear view from every side that merits of the case, with reference to calculation errors and mistakes, and penalties and interest on the mistakes," Takkar said.

“The Centre has asked us to comprehensively view what we believe is the right mechanism and request for addressing the challenge because there's a clear understanding in the government that it should not be fair to ask us to pay for a calculation error," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Backing the statement at a press briefing, Scindia said Monday that the telecom major remains in talks with the communications ministry and both parties are looking for a deeper understanding of the matter. Last week, the Supreme Court rejected the Vi's curative petition on the grounds that it did not meet the criteria for the petition.