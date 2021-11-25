Vodafone Idea new pre-paid tariff plans begin today and people are anxious to know how much they have to pay now. Overall, there is a minimum 20 to 25 per cent hike in the plans starting from the very basic to the yearly package. Dependent upon data due to work and learn from home, people have to spend more on monthly recharge and top up packs. Vodafone Idea said this will help address the financial stress but the already bleeding subscribers have to spend more now.

The telecom operators, Vodafone Idea and Airtel have been battling the financial losses and they aim to raise capital with this increase in pre-paid tariff plans. The pending AGR dues also bother the telcos. Their main rival, Jio is yet to make any change in its pre-paid plans, but with these two following the suit it is expected that Jio would also revise its pre-paid tariffs soon.

The new Vodafone Idea pre-paid plans start today with these changes:

The ₹79 basic pack with 28 days validity now starts at ₹99. The ₹149 plan with 2GB data valid for 28 days goes to ₹179.

The previous ₹219 pack now becomes ₹269 recharge having 1GB data per day and unlimited calling.

The 1.5GB per day data pack now starts at ₹299 instead of ₹249, valid only for 28 days. The ₹299 pack having 2GB data per day moves to ₹359 applicable for 28 days period.

The 56 days packs of ₹399 and ₹449 have been increased to ₹479 and ₹539 respectively. The 479 pack offers 1.5GB data whereas the ₹539 recharge gets you 2GB data per day along with unlimited calling.

Similarly, the 84 days packs of ₹379, ₹599 and ₹699 will now be charged as ₹459, ₹719 and ₹839 respectively starting November 25, 2021. The ₹459 pack gets 6GB data, ₹719 comes with 1.5GB data per day and ₹839 recharge features 2GB data per day, unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day.

The yearly packages of ₹1499 and ₹2399 hiked to ₹1799 and ₹2899 respectively. The ₹1799 gives you 24GB data for 365 days whereas the ₹2899 pack gets 1.5GB data per day for a year.

Likewise, the top up recharges have been revised too. The ₹48 pack now becomes ₹58 pack for 28 days with 3GB data, the ₹98 recharge goes to ₹118 with 12GB data, the ₹251 moves to ₹298 having 50GB data for 28 days. The 56 days top up pack of ₹351 now becomes ₹418 pack with 100GB data.

