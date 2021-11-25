Vodafone Idea pre-paid plans explained. See changes, validity, top up

Vodafone Idea new pre-paid tariff plans begin today and people are anxious to know how much they have to pay now. Overall, there is a minimum 20 to 25 per cent hike in the plans starting from the very basic to the yearly package. Dependent upon data due to work and learn from home, people have to spend more on monthly recharge and top up packs. Vodafone Idea said this will help address the financial stress but the already bleeding subscribers have to spend more now.

