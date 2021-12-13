Vodafone Idea has today launched its music offering on the Vi app in association with Hungama Music. With this, Vodafone Idea has strengthened its OTT based digital content offerings which ranges from entertainment, health and fitness, education and skilling, and the telco will continue to build on this portfolio. Under this partnership, Vodafone Idea will offer six months premium subscription of Hungama Music at no extra cost to all its postpaid and pre-paid customers.

The largest telecom service provider by consumer base, Vodafone Idea, hiked its pre-paid tariffs last month.

As part of the offering, customers can listen to ad-free music in 20 languages across genres from Hungama’s huge library of millions of songs, enjoy unlimited downloads, stream music video, latest Bollywood news, set caller tunes while listening to songs and listen to podcasts etc.

The customers can also attend Live Digital Concerts on the Vi App at a nominal cost.

Avneesh Khosla, CMO, Vi said, “Vi strives constantly to enrich the lives of its consumers through its partnerships with brands that have experience and expertise in the field of entertainment, education, health and financial services. Vi is committed to work with partners across varied domains to provide unique and compelling digital offerings for its consumers with varied needs and preferences. In the near future we will continue to see a lot more new initiatives being launched as this agenda gains scale and momentum."

“Today I am pleased to announce our partnership with Hungama Music which will help fulfil our customers’ need for a comprehensive music streaming service. This association is in line with our strategy of helping our customers stay ahead with the best in class services through partnerships with domain experts. Our association with Hungama will allow Vi users to get access to a rich repository of diverse music, across genres and in their preferred language."

Neeraj Roy, Founder, Hungama Digital Media said, “We are excited to be a part of Vi's 250+ million-strong customers’ musical journey. Our association with Vi has seen us introduce a first-of-its-kind Pay Per View service model in India’s exploding Premium Video On Demand (PVOD) market, earlier this year. The partnership aligns with Hungama's aim to explore and develop innovative ways to entertain and engage audiences across the world. Our repertoire is consistently expanding to include a diverse, and rich line-up of multi-genre, multi-lingual content across audio, video, and gaming."

