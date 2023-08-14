Vodafone Idea's Independence Day Offer: 50GB Data, discounts, and more1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 12:49 PM IST
Vi offers 50GB of data for unlimited recharges over ₹199, along with discounts on select recharge packs. There is also a ‘Spin the Wheel’ competition on the Vi App with various rewards.
Vi has unveiled its exclusive Independence Day offer for prepaid users, valid until August 18. Interestingly, Reliance Jio has also announced certain interesting offers as a part of its Independence Day celebration.
