Vi has unveiled its exclusive Independence Day offer for prepaid users, valid until August 18. Interestingly, Reliance Jio has also announced certain interesting offers as a part of its Independence Day celebration.

As part of the Independence Day promotion, the telecommunications company is providing 50GB of data advantages for all unlimited data recharges priced at or above ₹199. Additionally, Vodafone Idea customers will receive immediate discounts of ₹50 and ₹75 on recharge packs of ₹1,449 and ₹3,099, respectively.

In addition to the aforementioned offers, the service provider is hosting an exclusive "Spin the Wheel" competition solely on the Vi App. This contest guarantees a fortunate winner every hour, receiving a complimentary recharge pack valued at ₹3099, valid for a year. The competition also includes extra rewards such as 1GB or 2GB of additional data and a subscription to SonyLiv, among other benefits.

The Independence Day promotion is currently active on the Vi app, and users have the option to download the app to take advantage of the offer.

To recall, Vi Business, No 3 carrier Vodafone Idea's enterprise arm, on the occasion of World MSME Day, had also launched the second edition of its flagship Ready For Next Program, a digital assessment tool for micro, small, and medium enterprises or MSMEs in India, as the telco seeks to derive more growth from this segment.

The program based on what it claimed to be India’s largest MSME assessment on the digitalization of MSMEs, covering nearly one lakh respondents across 16 industries, will include an upgraded Digital assessment tool and exclusive offers for MSMEs to help thrive. As the findings of the study indicated MSMEs with digital maturity between 55 to 60% across industries.

“We believe that with the right technology tools, MSMEs can unlock their growth potential and be an even bigger growth driver for the country’s economy. Ready For Next program is our commitment to MSMEs to provide long-term solutions that simplify their decision-making process, as well as help them identify the right focus, direction, and solutions for their business, to make them ready for tomorrow," Arvind Nevatia, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Vodafone Idea had said in a statement.

