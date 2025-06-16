Inside the making of India’s default internet interface
Shadma Shaikh 9 min read 16 Jun 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Summary
Graphical User Interface-based systems come designed with dropdown menus, buttons, toggles and input fields. They require a level of literacy and linguistic ease that many users in India simply don’t have. A new interface is now taking shape, aided by artificial intelligence.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Bengaluru: Geeta Nikam, 38, speaks into her smartphone in Marathi as she makes her way through a bustling vegetable market in Hiware Bazar, a village in Maharashtra, looking for seeds for her farm. A first-time internet and mobile phone user, Nikam has never typed a word. Keyboards, especially in Indic scripts, feel alien.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story