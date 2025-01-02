The Apple iPhone SE 4 has become one of the biggest highlights for 2025 since its launching after three years. Additionally, the smartphone has grabbed much attention due to its rumours of upgrades despite being a high-mid-range smartphone model. However, there are several other models under a similar price range that offer better performance, specifications, and features. Therefore, if you don’t want to wait for the iPhone SE 4, know about these 5 alternatives which could provide users with premium performance and features.

iPhone SE 4 alternatives OnePlus 13R: This is the new generation R series smartphone launching on January 7, 2025 in India. The OnePlus 13R is a direct competitor to the iPhone SE 4 since it will be less expensive and will offer better features. Reportedly, the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 procesor, offering flagship performance. Additionally, it will consist of a triple camera setup, instead of a single rear camera on the iPhone SE 4. Therefore, the OnePlus 13R could capture better-quality images.



iQOO 13: This is the new generation flagship smartphone launched this year with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The iQOO 13 has been winning hearts due to its powerful gaming and multitasking performance. Additionally, the iQOO 13 also comes with improved camera performance, which could beat the iPhone SE 4. One of its key features is that it offers a 144Hz display, whereas, the iPhone SE 4 will come with a 60Hz display.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 price tipped ahead of launch, may come as good news for buyers



Realme GT 7 Pro: Another performance-centric smartphone to buy instead of waiting for the iPhone SE 4 is the new Realme GT 7 Pro. This is a powerful smartphone equipped with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It not only offers a better multitasking experience, but it takes gaming to the next level with AI-powered high-res gaming and 120FPS gameplay. Its triple camera setup captures beautiful images which could be liked by users.



Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: The next smartphone on the list we have is the latest Samsung Fan Edition smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is an affordable option for the flagship Galaxy S24 model. The smartphone is powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2400e processor, which offers powerful performance. Additionally, it offers a triple camera setup, 120Hz refresh rate, ease of multitasking, and more.