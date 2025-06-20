Want to browse without being tracked? Try these 5 browsers instead of Google Chrome’s Incognito Mode

Ever opened an incognito window and thought, “Now I’m invisible online”? The reality is, incognito mode is just a thin veil. It keeps your browsing history off your device, but your internet provider, employer, and most websites can still track you. If you want real privacy, better security, or even true anonymity, it’s time to look beyond Chrome’s incognito and try browsers built for more than just hiding your tracks.

Why Incognito isn’t really private Incognito mode only stops your browser from saving your history and cookies locally. It doesn’t block trackers, hide your IP address, or prevent websites from profiling you. Advertisers, your network admin, and even Google itself can still see what you’re doing. For anyone serious about privacy or security, incognito is just a starting point, not a solution.

Five browsers that actually protect you Firefox

Firefox is a favourite among privacy advocates. It’s open-source, so anyone can inspect the code, and it blocks trackers and fingerprinting by default. You can also customise privacy settings to suit your needs, making it a flexible choice for most users.

Use this browser if you value: Privacy, Security

Available on: Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS

Brave

Brave blocks ads and trackers out of the box and upgrades your connections to HTTPS whenever possible. It also gives you the option to block scripts that might be following your activity. Brave feels familiar if you’re used to Chrome but strips out a lot of the data collection.

Use this browser if you value: Privacy, Security

Available on: Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS

Tor Browser

Tor is the go-to for anyone who wants to be truly anonymous online. It routes your traffic through several encrypted nodes, making it very difficult for anyone to trace your activity back to you. It’s slower than most browsers, but if you need to keep your identity hidden, nothing beats it.

Use this browser if you value: Anonymity, Privacy

Available on: Windows, macOS, Linux, Android

Epic Privacy Browser

Epic is designed from the ground up for privacy. It blocks ads, trackers, and fingerprinting technologies, and even disables features like spell-check and auto-fill to keep your data safe. Epic doesn’t require much setup and is straightforward to use.

Use this browser if you value: Privacy, Security

Available on: Windows, macOS, Android

Vivaldi

Vivaldi gives you a ton of control over your browsing experience. You can tweak privacy settings, block ads and trackers, and customise just about everything. While it’s not focused on anonymity, it does a solid job of protecting your privacy and security.

Use this browser if you value: Privacy, Security

Available on: Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS

