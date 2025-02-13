|Product
|Rating
|Price
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – BlueView Details
₹38,999
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – BlueView Details
₹33,799
Apple iPad Pro 11″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life, Standard Glass — Space BlackView Details
₹99,900
Apple iPad Air 13″ (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — PurpleView Details
₹77,990
Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 25.91 cm (10.2″) Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP front/8MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – SilverView Details
₹30,400
Apple iPad Air 11″ (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space GreyView Details
₹69,900
Apple iPad Pro 13″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life, Standard Glass — Space BlackView Details
₹1.3L
Apple iPad Air 13″ (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space GreyView Details
₹79,900
Apple iPad Mini (A17 Pro): Apple Intelligence, 21.08 cm (8.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6E, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space GreyView Details
₹49,900
Apple iPad Pro 11″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular with eSIM, All-Day Battery Life, Standard Glass — Space BlackView Details
₹1.1L
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, GrayView Details
₹34,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, GrayView Details
₹19,800
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, GrayView Details
₹39,990
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, S Pen in-Box, 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable,WiFi+5G, IP68 Tablet, LavenderView Details
₹54,998
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, S Pen in-Box, 36.99 cm (14.6 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 12 GB RAM, 512 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Moonstone GrayView Details
₹1.2L
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, S Pen in-Box, 31.5 cm (12.4 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage, Wi-Fi + 5G Tablet, Platinum SilverView Details
₹1.1L
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S Pen in-Box, 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi + 5G Tablet, GrayView Details
₹85,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S Pen in-Box, 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, RAM 12 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, GrayView Details
₹83,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, S Pen in-Box, 36.99 cm (14.6 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage, Wi-Fi + 5G Tablet, Platinum SilverView Details
₹1.2L
Lenovo Tab Yoga 11| 11 Inch 2K Display| 4 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| Wi-Fi+4G LTE (with Voice Call)| Quad JBL Speakers| TÜV Low Blue Light Certified| Colour: Storm GreyView Details
₹16,850
Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen |LTE(4G) + Wi-Fi|4 Gb Ram, 128 Gb ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% Ntsc, Fhd Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 Mp Rear Camera,GreenView Details
₹15,999
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna GreyView Details
₹21,999
Lenovo Tab P12|12.7 Inch,3K Display|8 Gb,256 Gb (Expandable Up to 1 Tb)|10200 Mah Battery|Jbl Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|WiFi 6 Certified|Octa-Core Processor|13 Mp Front Camera (Zach0090In),GreyView Details
₹22,998
Lenovo Tab P12| 12.7 Inch| 8 GB, 128 GB Expandable| 3K Display| 10200 mAh Battery| JBL Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Wi-Fi 6 Certified| Octa-Core Processor|13 MP Front Camera (Storm Grey, ZACH0070IN)View Details
₹20,998
Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen)| 11.5 Inch| 6 GB, 128 GB Expandable| Wi-Fi + LTE| 120 Hz, 2K Display(2000x1200)|Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Front Camera (Storm Grey, ZABG0285IN)View Details
₹16,999
Lenovo Tab M10 5G |10.6 inch (26.9cm)| 6 GB, 128 GB Expandable|Wi-Fi+ 5G | 90 Hz, 2K Display (2000x1200)|Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos |Android 13 | Octa-Core Processor (Abyss Blue, ZACT0030IN)View Details
₹19,999
OnePlus Pad Go 28.85cm (11.35 inch) 2.4K 7:5 Ratio ReadFit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers,Wi-Fi Only, 8GB RAM 128 GB ROM Expandable Up-to 1TB, Twin Mint ColourView Details
₹16,999
OnePlus Pad 29.49Cm (11.61 Inch) LCD Display, 12Gb Ram,256Gb Storage, Mediatek Dimensity 9000, Android 13.1, 144Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision Atmos, Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing Tablet, GreenView Details
₹31,490
OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm (11.35 Inch) 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display,Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers,4G LTE(Calling) + Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet,8Gb Ram 256 Gb Storage Expandable Up-to 1Tb,GreenView Details
₹20,999
OnePlus Pad 2(12.1 Inch)LCD Display,12GB RAM, 256GB Storage,Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,144Hz Refresh Rate,Dolby Vision & Atmos,Open Canvas,AI features,6 speakers,Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing [Nimbus Gray]View Details
₹40,999
OnePlus Pad 2 (12.1 Inch)LCD Display,8GB RAM, 128GB Storage,Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,144Hz Refresh Rate,Dolby Vision & Atmos,Open Canvas,AI features,6 speakers,Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing [Nimbus Gray]View Details
₹37,999
Xiaomi Pad 6| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| GrayView Details
₹23,490
Xiaomi Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.35cm(11.2") Display |8GB, 128GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6e |Graphite GreyView Details
₹27,999
Xiaomi Pad 6| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Mist BlueView Details
₹23,490
Xiaomi Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.44cm(11.2") Display |12GB, 256GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6e |Graphite GreyView Details
₹30,999
A few years ago, tablets were mostly seen as entertainment devices, considered good for streaming, casual web browsing, and reading e-books. That perception has changed completely. With powerful hardware, refined software, and support for styluses and keyboards, tablets are now serious productivity tools. Apple, OnePlus, Lenovo, and Samsung have all stepped up, offering options tailored to professionals, students, and creatives alike.
If you’re still wondering where a tablet fits into your workflow, here are five ways it can help you work smarter and get more done.
Lugging a laptop around isn’t always practical. Tablets, on the other hand, are lightweight, easy to carry, and boot up instantly. If you need to take quick notes, respond to emails, or edit documents on the go, a tablet does the job without the hassle of a full-sized laptop.
Apple’s iPad Pro with the Magic Keyboard and OnePlus Pad 2 with its magnetic keyboard attachment offer a near-laptop experience, complete with trackpads. Lenovo Tab P12 takes it further with its PC Mode, giving you a desktop-like interface when connected to a monitor. These aren’t just bigger smartphones, they’re legitimate work machines.
Best Apple iPads for you:
For those who prefer handwritten notes but hate the clutter of paper, a tablet with a stylus is the perfect solution. Writing on an iPad with an Apple Pencil 2nd Gen feels just as natural as using a pen on paper, and apps like GoodNotes and Notability make organising and searching notes effortless.
OnePlus Pad Go, a budget-friendly option, offers stylus support as well, making it great for students who want to annotate PDFs or sketch diagrams. Some Lenovo tablets even supports handwriting recognition, allowing users to convert scribbled notes into editable text instantly. The value here is clear, no more misplaced notebooks or flipping through pages to find old notes.
Best Samsung tablets for you:
Tablets aren’t just about single-tasking anymore. Apple’s Stage Manager on iPads, Samsung’s DeX Mode, and Android split-screen features let you run multiple apps side by side. You can research while writing, join a video call while taking notes, or watch a tutorial while following along in a document.
The iPad Air (M2 chip) has enough power to handle multiple demanding apps at once, making it a great choice for professionals. Some Samsung and Lenovo tabs offers an even larger display, making multitasking more natural. If you like keeping multiple tabs and apps open while working, a tablet with a high refresh rate and solid RAM makes a noticeable difference.
Best Lenovo tablets for you:
A good tablet extends productivity beyond the office. Long battery life and 5G connectivity in models like the iPad Pro (M4) or Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ mean you can work from a café, airport, or even outdoors. Cloud syncing ensures that documents and projects are accessible across devices, no matter where you are.
Even more budget-friendly models like the OnePlus Pad Go and Lenovo Tab M10 support USB-C fast charging, letting you power up quickly and stay connected. If portability matters and you don’t want to worry about running out of battery mid-task, a tablet is often a better bet than a laptop.
Best OnePlus and Xiaomi tablets for you:
For artists, designers, and video editors, a tablet isn’t just useful - Click to open expanded view
Lenovo Tab M10it’s essential. Apps like Procreate, Affinity Designer, and LumaFusion bring professional-grade tools to a portable screen, making editing, illustrating, and designing more flexible than ever.
The iPad Pro (M4) with Apple Pencil Pro is the gold standard for creatives, with industry-leading pressure sensitivity and tilt recognition. Samsung’s S Pen on the Tab S10 Ultra is also highly responsive, while Lenovo’s Precision Pen 3 is a solid alternative for sketching and photo editing. These devices give creators the ability to work from anywhere without compromising on quality.
Still not convinced?
A tablet isn’t just a gadget, it’s a serious productivity tool that can replace notebooks, streamline multitasking, and keep you connected wherever you go. It's great for a student taking notes, a professional managing projects, or a creative bringing ideas to life. The right tablet can make work feel less like a chore.
The best part? There’s something for every budget. High-end options like the iPad Pro and Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra deliver raw power, while mid-range picks like the OnePlus Pad 2 and Lenovo Tab P12 offer great value without cutting corners.
If you’ve been on the fence about getting a tablet, now’s the time to give one a shot. Once you start using it, you’ll wonder how you ever managed without it.
Similar articles for you
Best tablets in India: Choose from top 10 tablet options for better productivity and worthy entertainment
Best tablets to play Zenless Zone Zero: Choose from top 8 gaming tablet options for maximum performance and mobility
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.