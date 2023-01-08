Want to send invisible messages on the iMessages app? Here’s how to use it

The Cupertino based Apple had recently rolled out its iOS 16 update. It introduced several magical features and tricks that are still unexplored. One of such features is “invisible messages" on the iMessages app. It allows the users to send blurred messages to the receiver and surprise them. According to Apple, Users can even send a personal message with invisible ink that remains blurred until the recipient swipes to reveal it.

