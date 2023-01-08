Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Want to send invisible messages on the iMessages app? Here's how to use it

Want to send invisible messages on the iMessages app? Here’s how to use it

2 min read . 08:40 PM IST Edited By Govind Choudhary
  • Notably, iPhones that support iOS 16 update can only use this feature. If you are wondering how to send an invisible message on the iMessages app, here is a step by step guide for you:

The Cupertino based Apple had recently rolled out its iOS 16 update. It introduced several magical features and tricks that are still unexplored. One of such features is “invisible messages" on the iMessages app. It allows the users to send blurred messages to the receiver and surprise them. According to Apple, Users can even send a personal message with invisible ink that remains blurred until the recipient swipes to reveal it.

Notably, iPhones that support iOS 16 update can only use this feature. If you are wondering how to send an invisible message on the iMessages app, here is a step by step guide for you:

STEP1. Open the iMessages app on an iPhone.

STEP2. Head to chat where you want to send the invisible message. Type in your message, insert a Memoji or a photo.

STEP3. Now touch and hold the Send button.

STEP4. You will be required to click the gray dots against the Send with invisible ink option which will offer you a preview of the effect.

STEP5. Users can also select the Slam, Loud and Gentle options and preview the effects in case they want to make the messages more dramatic.

STEP6. After selecting the effects, tap the Send button to send the message.

STEP7. And finally, it is done. The blurred message will be sent to the recipient.

Meanwhile, the global technology market research firm – Counterpoint Research has published the Q4 2022 quarter’s smartphone sales data for the Indian market. According to the data, Apple iPhone 13 was the best-selling smartphone in the country during the Q4, 2022. As per the report, iPhone 13 had a 4% market share of sales followed by Samsung Galaxy M13 and Xiaomi Redmi A1 with 3% sales share each.

This is the first time an iPhone has topped the sales list in the Indian market which is cost-conscious and is dominated by budget phone choices. To recall, five best-selling smartphones for the same quarter last year were Realme C11, Oppo A54, Galaxy M12, Redmi Note 10s, and Redmi 9A. All of them fall under the 15,000 price category.

