Tired of mundane tasks such as mowing lawns, walking dogs and shopping for groceries? With Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robot making significant progress, these daily chores could soon be handled efficiently by a robot.

The latest iteration was recently seen walking independently over rough and uneven ground, prompting Tesla boss Elon Musk to dub it “the biggest product ever of any kind.”

A video shared by Tesla Optimus on X shows the robot climbing mulch-covered hills and navigating challenging terrain without human intervention.

Powered by advanced neural networks, Optimus achieves precise control over its electric limbs, enabling smooth movement on highly variable surfaces. Remarkably, these tests were conducted without the use of cameras for visual feedback. Instead, the robot relied on onboard sensors processed by a neural network running in just two to three milliseconds on its embedded computer.

Milan Kovac, Tesla’s head of Optimus, highlighted the complexity of these tests, noting that even observers have slipped on the mulched ground. He emphasised that the robot’s ability to maintain balance under such conditions marks a leap forward in its development.

Elon Musk has high hopes for Optimus, positioning it as a revolutionary product with far-reaching applications. In the near term, Tesla aims to deploy pre-production prototypes within its factories by late 2025, with full-scale production units expected by 2026. The company plans to introduce over 1,000 robots to its manufacturing lines by next year, a move Musk believes could significantly enhance Tesla’s operational efficiency and drive the company towards a $25 trillion valuation.

What can Optimus do? Beyond industrial applications, Musk envisions Optimus as a versatile household companion. With a projected retail price of £15,000-£22,500 (approx ₹16 lakh to ₹25 lakh), the robot could undertake tasks such as mowing lawns, walking dogs, shopping for groceries, and even babysitting or serving drinks.