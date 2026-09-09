Watch Live Streaming of Apple iPhone 18, Pro Max, Foldable Ultra Duo launch, price reveal, RAM variants after 10.30 pm

Apple fans in India are gearing up for the company’s September 9 launch event, where the tech giant is expected to unveil its next-generation iPhone lineup and potentially its first foldable iPhone. The event, titled “Surprise and shine”, is scheduled to begin at 10:30 pm IST on Wednesday.

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The event will mark the first major Apple launch under new CEO John Ternus, who succeeded Tim Cook as chief executive on September 1.

Ternus, 51, joined Apple’s design team in 2001 and gradually rose through the ranks to head the engineering teams responsible for the company’s product portfolio, including the iPhone, one of Apple’s biggest revenue generators.

Where to watch Apple event live? Apple's launch event will be livestreamed through the company’s official website, Apple TV, the Apple Developer app and its YouTube channel.

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iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max launch expected The biggest focus is expected to be on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Media reports ahead of the event suggest the Pro models could receive significant hardware and design upgrades.

However, Apple has not publicly confirmed the names, specifications, RAM configurations or prices of the devices before the event.

Apple’s first foldable iPhone: iPhone Ultra or iPhone Duo? Another major expected announcement is Apple’s long-rumoured entry into the foldable smartphone market.

The device has been referred to in reports as the iPhone Ultra or iPhone Duo, although its final commercial name remains unconfirmed. Reports suggest it could feature a large internal display and a book-style folding design.

Also Read | Headaches looming over John Ternus’ first Apple event on 9 September

The foldable iPhone is also expected to be positioned as a premium device, with reports pointing to a price above $2,000 (nearly ₹1,90, 452).

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Apple Watch Series 12, Ultra 4, AirPods 5 Alongside the iPhone lineup, Apple is expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 at its September 9 event. According to Bloomberg, the upcoming watches could feature faster processors along with new health and fitness-focused capabilities. However, details about their pricing and possible design changes remain limited.

Also Read | Apple shares ahead of iPhone 18 launch: All eyes on foldable Ultra

Apple is also reportedly preparing the AirPods 5, nearly two years after the launch of the AirPods 4 in 2024. The new entry-level earbuds could come with a higher starting price than their predecessor.

Meanwhile, the much-rumoured camera-equipped AirPods are not expected to be part of Wednesday's announcements. Reports indicate that Apple has pushed their launch timeline to 2027.

Price, colours and RAM variants Apple is expected to reveal the official prices, storage options and colour variants during the event. Details about RAM configurations have also been widely discussed ahead of the launch, but Apple has not confirmed those specifications.

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About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X