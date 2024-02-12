Watch | Traffic jams to be a thing of the past, this city in UAE will have first ‘air-taxi’ services by 2026
Joby Aviation has been awarded a six-year exclusive contract to operate air taxis in Dubai, with support from the Dubai government. The company aims to provide fast, clean and quiet air travel and plans to launch the service by early 2026.
Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) penned an agreement over ‘air-taxis’ with Joby Aviation on Sunday, February 11. The contract was given to Joby Aviation at the World Governments Summit in Dubai to launch air taxi services in the United Arab Emirate (UAE) by early 2026. However, the company targets to complete initial operations as early as 2025.