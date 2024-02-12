Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) penned an agreement over ‘air-taxis’ with Joby Aviation on Sunday, February 11. The contract was given to Joby Aviation at the World Governments Summit in Dubai to launch air taxi services in the United Arab Emirate (UAE) by early 2026. However, the company targets to complete initial operations as early as 2025.

Air taxi features

Joby’s aircraft, which was displayed at the event for the first time can carry a maximum of four passengers at once along with the pilot. With a speed of 200 miles per hour, the aircraft can cover a journey that is expected to take 45 minutes by car in atmost 10 minutes to reach destination. Hence, it will take 10 minutes to reach Palm Jumeirah from Dubai International Airport.

This agreement enables Joby with exclusive right to operate air taxis in Dubai for six years. The company awarded the contract will receive support from Dubai government for finances, entry and maturing of service operations in Dubai.

At the World Governments Summit, significant dignitaries were present during the event including Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and many others.

Joby Aviation is a company that develops all-electric aircraft for commercial passenger service and will position Dubai as a world leader that will provide fast, clean and quiet air travel. Joby’s aircraft became the first electric air taxi to fly in New York City in November 2023. to the US Department of Defense received the first ever delivery of an electric air taxi in September 2023 by Joby Aviation.

Founder and CEO at Joby Aviation, Joe Ben Bevirt said, “It is an honour to partner with the government of Dubai to demonstrate the value of sustainable air travel to the world." He added, “Today’s landmark agreement delivers on all three ingredients required to successfully launch an air taxi service - a definitive path to operations, well-placed infrastructure supported by dedicated partners, and an aircraft with the capacity and range to deliver meaningful journeys, " reported businesswire.

Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors for RTA, Mattar Al Tayer stated, “the air taxi service is part of RTA’s efforts to embrace future transportation technologies and offers a novel and efficient mobility option for Dubai's residents and visitors, enabling fast, safe and convenient travel to key city spots. This service will also enhance seamless multimodal transportation, improving citywide connectivity, and ensuring a smooth travel experience for passengers, " reported businesswire.

