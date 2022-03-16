Holi has always been one of the favorite festivals for the ones who love to spread happiness and fill some colors in their loved ones’ lives. There are always some special moments that deserve to be captured while creating beautiful memories. From good camera smartphone phones with a solid battery backup, Amazon has it for you. Customers can enjoy up to 40% off on smartphones from top brands like Apple , Redmi, OnePlus, Realme , iQOO and much more.

Customers can avail up to instant discount with Debit and Credit card with exciting exchange offers and convenient No-Cost EMI.

Now capture clear pictures or slow-motion videos in your favorite outfit with a wide range of waterproof or water-resistant smartphones available on Amazon.in with offers and deals from sellers.

Apple iPhone SE (64GB)

Apple iPhone SE comes with the lightning-fast A15 Bionic chip. Big-time battery life and a superstar camera. Plus, the toughest glass in a smartphone and a Home button with a secure Touch ID. Get this beast for ₹43,900.

iQOO 9 SE 5G

The iQ00 9 SE 5G comes with the Intelligent Display Chip which can increase the frame rate and optimize colors so that every player can enjoy high FPS and rich colors at hand to be fully immersed in the gaming experience. Get this beast for ₹33,990.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is powered by a 5G enabled, octa-core monster of a chipset that’s tad more powerful than previous CE, consider this the “Best in class" daily driver for entertainment with its “dragon-slaying" power efficiency, thermal control. The phone is available for ₹24,999.

OnePlus 9RT 5G

Every element on the OnePlus9RT has the same fundamental aim: speed. Race ahead with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 fast processor, with VC liquid cooling and OxygenOS. The phone is available for ₹42,999.

Redmi Note 11S

The Redmi Note 11S comes with a 108 MP Quad Rear camera with 8MP Ultra-wide, 2MP Macro and Portrait lens & 16 MP Front camera. Embedded with MediaTek Helio G96 Octa-core processor; Up to 2.05GHz clock speed with LiquidCool Technology. Get it for ₹16,999.

Realme Narzo 50

Narzo 50’s AI Triple Camera comes with a 50MP nightscape camera, 2MP Portrait Camera and 2MP Macro lens. Jampacked with features like 50MP mode, chroma boost and dual-view video mode this camera’s superb ability to capture images and videos will make you relive your memories in all its splendor. You can buy this for ₹12,999.

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G comes with the Pro-grade Camera that lets you make your nights epic with Nightography. The sensor pulls in more light, the Super Clear Glass dials down lens flare, and fast-acting AI delivers near-instant intelligent processing. You can avail this for ₹72,999.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G comes with Triple camera setup-64MP (F 1.8) - main camera, 12MP (F2.2) Ultra wide camera & 5MP (F2.4) depth camera 32MP (F2.2) front camera. Embedded with Qualcomm SDM 778G Octa Core 2.4GHz,1.8GHz Processor with the 11 band support for a True 5G experience. Get it for ₹26,999.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G has the 5G enabled flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset is designed on a 5nm fab process and is paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage to ensure ultra-smooth performance and seamless multitasking experience. Get this beast for ₹43,999.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is enabled with 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G with Kryo 670 Octa-core; 6nm process; with Up to 2.4GHz clock speed. Comes with Liquidcool technology & support for 12 5G bands. The Camera comes with 64 MP Triple Rear camera with 8MP Ultra-wide and 5MP Super macro and 20MP front camera. The phone is available for ₹26,999.

