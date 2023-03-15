Startup behind chatbot sensation ChatGPT on 15 March announced the release of a long-awaited update of its artificial intelligence (AI) model, reported Hindustan Times on 15 March.

In a blog post, OpenAI said that its latest AI technology, GPT-4, is a large 'multimodal model' which 'exhibits human-level performance on various professional and academic benchmarks'.

The firm while highlighting the strength of the powerful AI, said the score of its previous AI model, GPT-3.5, in a simulated bar exam was around the bottom 10% of test takers. However, GPT-4 passed it with a score around the top 10%.

ALSO READ: ChatGPT vs GPT-4: What's new with OpenAI's latest chatbot?

According to OpenAI, GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 are distinguished when complexity of the task reaches a sufficient threshold. The GPT-4 is more reliable, creative, and able to handle much more nuanced instructions than GPT-3.5.

"We’ve spent 6 months iteratively aligning GPT-4 using lessons from our adversarial testing program as well as ChatGPT, resulting in our best-ever results (though far from perfect) on factuality, steerability, and refusing to go outside of guardrails," HT quoted OpenAI as saying.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk, who has also co-founded a brain-chip company Neuralink, responded to a tweet about ChatGPT-4 acing exams, wondering what would be left for humans to do.

“We better get a move on with Neuralink!" he added.

What will be left for us humans to do? We better get a move on with Neuralink! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2023

Founded in 2016, Neuralink is yet to receive approval from US Food and Drug Administration to test its brain chip in humans.