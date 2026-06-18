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We did the math on why the iPhone 18 Pro could cost $1,299

Nicole NguyenRolfe Winkler, WSJ
2 min read18 Jun 2026, 06:48 AM IST
As Apple prepares for a new iPhone launch, a global memory-chip shortage threatens to inflate prices.
As Apple prepares for a new iPhone launch, a global memory-chip shortage threatens to inflate prices.
Summary

The memory-chip crunch is pushing up prices for all electronics. Even Apple, which dominates the supply chain, isn’t spared.

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The global memory-chip shortage is coming for the iPhone.

The global memory-chip shortage is coming for the iPhone.

Apple isn’t immune to soaring chip prices, Chief Executive Tim Cook told The Wall Street Journal. When asked which devices would be getting price increases and when, Cook responded, “We’re still working through that.”

Apple isn’t immune to soaring chip prices, Chief Executive Tim Cook told The Wall Street Journal. When asked which devices would be getting price increases and when, Cook responded, “We’re still working through that.”

We’re likely to find out more this September, when the next iPhone and other devices are expected to arrive.

So for now, we decided to make an educated guess at how much more Apple hardware will cost, using the anticipated but as yet unannounced iPhone 18 Pro. Our analysis—based on the current markup of memory and storage chips and projections from research firm TechInsights—shows why the price of the base model could rise by $200 or more.

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Topics

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
HomeTechnologyWe did the math on why the iPhone 18 Pro could cost $1,299

We did the math on why the iPhone 18 Pro could cost $1,299

Nicole NguyenRolfe Winkler, WSJ
2 min read18 Jun 2026, 06:48 AM IST
As Apple prepares for a new iPhone launch, a global memory-chip shortage threatens to inflate prices.
As Apple prepares for a new iPhone launch, a global memory-chip shortage threatens to inflate prices.
Summary

The memory-chip crunch is pushing up prices for all electronics. Even Apple, which dominates the supply chain, isn’t spared.

Gift this article

The global memory-chip shortage is coming for the iPhone.

The global memory-chip shortage is coming for the iPhone.

Apple isn’t immune to soaring chip prices, Chief Executive Tim Cook told The Wall Street Journal. When asked which devices would be getting price increases and when, Cook responded, “We’re still working through that.”

Apple isn’t immune to soaring chip prices, Chief Executive Tim Cook told The Wall Street Journal. When asked which devices would be getting price increases and when, Cook responded, “We’re still working through that.”

We’re likely to find out more this September, when the next iPhone and other devices are expected to arrive.

So for now, we decided to make an educated guess at how much more Apple hardware will cost, using the anticipated but as yet unannounced iPhone 18 Pro. Our analysis—based on the current markup of memory and storage chips and projections from research firm TechInsights—shows why the price of the base model could rise by $200 or more.

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
HomeTechnologyWe did the math on why the iPhone 18 Pro could cost $1,299
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