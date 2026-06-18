We did the math on why the iPhone 18 Pro could cost $1,299

The global memory-chip shortage is coming for the iPhone.
The global memory-chip shortage is coming for the iPhone.
Apple isn’t immune to soaring chip prices, Chief Executive Tim Cook told The Wall Street Journal. When asked which devices would be getting price increases and when, Cook responded, “We’re still working through that.”
Apple isn’t immune to soaring chip prices, Chief Executive Tim Cook told The Wall Street Journal. When asked which devices would be getting price increases and when, Cook responded, “We’re still working through that.”
We’re likely to find out more this September, when the next iPhone and other devices are expected to arrive.
So for now, we decided to make an educated guess at how much more Apple hardware will cost, using the anticipated but as yet unannounced iPhone 18 Pro. Our analysis—based on the current markup of memory and storage chips and projections from research firm TechInsights—shows why the price of the base model could rise by $200 or more.