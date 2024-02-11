Weekly Tech Recap: From Google Bard rename to LinkedIn's new AI features, checkout the top tech news of the week
A number of events spurred up the world of technology in this week including the renaming of Google's Bard chatbot to the addition of new AI features for Bumble and LinkedIn, Check the top tech news of the week.
From the Google renaming its AI chatbot to LinkedIn and Bumble bringing AI-backed features to its application, a lot went down in the world of technology this week. Here's a look at the top tech news of the week.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message