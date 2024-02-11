From the Google renaming its AI chatbot to LinkedIn and Bumble bringing AI-backed features to its application, a lot went down in the world of technology this week. Here's a look at the top tech news of the week.

Google Bard renamed to Gemini:

In a recent announcement, Google has rebranded its chatbot Bard as Gemini, unveiling it as a powerful AI tool available for users globally. According to the tech giant, users can now engage with the Gemini Pro 1.0 model in over 40 languages across more than 230 countries and territories.

Gemini Advanced is now part of the all-new Google One AI Premium Plan, priced at $19.99 per month, starting with a complimentary two-month trial period. This premium plan not only includes access to Google AI and its latest advancements but also offers the benefits of the existing Google One Premium plan, providing users with a 2TB of storage.

Mozilla Monitor Plus subscription launched:

In a bid to bolster user privacy, Mozilla Firefox has revamped its free privacy monitoring service, known as Mozilla Monitor, and introduced a subscription model named Mozilla Monitor Plus. Since its inception in 2002, Firefox has been renowned for its commitment to user privacy, offering features like ad blocker extensions, Facebook containers, and tracking protection. The latest move further solidifies Mozilla's dedication to safeguarding user data.

Mozilla Monitor, formerly known as Firefox Monitor, is a free service that aims to monitor and notify users about potential exposure of personal information on data broker websites. Users can avail a one-time free scan by providing encrypted information such as their first and last name, current city and state, date of birth, and email address.

LinkedIn's new AI features:

LinkedIn is rolling out a new artificial intelligence-powered feature that will make it easier for users to interact with their connections by drafting an icebreaker first response. The new feature comes at a time when the platform is expected to see a large influx of users due to recent job cuts at top companies such as Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Snap and others.

The new AI-powered feature uses information from both the sender's and recipient's profile to draft an initial message to someone, and users can edit the message before actually sending it. The new feature will only be available to LinkedIn Premium users, allowing them to start a conversation with people they aren't connected to.

Bumble will use AI to block scam profiles:

Dating app Bumble is harnessing the power of artificial intelligence in order to make dating safer, healthier, and more enjoyable with the new Deception Detector feature. Bumble says that its new feature was successful in blocking 95% of fake, spam, or scam profiles automatically while there was a 45% reduction in reports of spam and fake accounts.

While highlighting the need for this new feature Bumble said that its most recent research revealed that its members were anxious about the authenticity of their profiles with fake profiles and the risk of scams as the top concern of these users. Bumble said that 46% of the respondents said that the number one issue while using the dating app was not knowing about the authenticity of their matches.

Bluesky is now available to all users:

Bluesky, the social media alternative backed by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, has finally ditched its invite-only model and opened its doors to all users. The X (formerly Twitter) alternative has over 3 million users and the social media network mimics many of the features found on the original Twitter site, with the exception of the direct messaging feature.

Bluesky is also planning to launch its own open-source AT protocol called “federation" by the end of this month which is touted to allow anyone to create their own social network using Bluesky technology.

17 New Nokia models spotted on IMEI website:

In a surprising turn of events, HMD Global has left the tech community buzzing with speculation after 17 new Nokia models were reportedly spotted on the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) website. This development comes amid HMD Global's recent decision to drop the Nokia branding from its online presence, redirecting Nokia.com to HMD.com and changing the @nokiamobile Twitter handle to @HMDglobal.

The models, listed with distinctive numbers ranging from TA-1603 to TA-1628, have piqued the curiosity of enthusiasts and industry experts alike, reported GSMChina. While details about these purported smartphones remain elusive, speculations are rife that they could include various RAM and storage variants or entirely different models altogether. Moreover, the report also suggests that a few of these mysterious models might make their debut at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona, scheduled from February 26 to February 29.

