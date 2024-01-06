Weekly Tech recap: From Microsoft's Copilot key to Redmi Note 13 5G series launch; top tech events of the week
This week was dominated by a number of smartphone launches, including the mid-range Redmi Note 13 5G series and the premium Vivo X100 series. While Microsoft doubled down on bringing AI-related innovations to its Windows operating system, Elon Musk's Starlink took another step forward with the launch of direct-to-cell capabilities. Check out the top news that shook up the tech world this week.