This week was dominated by a number of smartphone launches, including the mid-range Redmi Note 13 5G series and the premium Vivo X100 series. While Microsoft doubled down on bringing AI-related innovations to its Windows operating system, Elon Musk's Starlink took another step forward with the launch of direct-to-cell capabilities. Check out the top news that shook up the tech world this week.

1) Starlink's direct-to-cell technology: Elon Musk-led SpaceX has initiated a new project in 2024 with the launch of the initial set of Starlink internet satellites aboard the Falcon 9 spacecraft. The launch occurred on January 2nd at 10:44 p.m. EST. These satellites aim to offer direct-to-cell capabilities, allowing the possibility of accessing satellite broadband directly on smartphones. This innovation is expected to address challenges related to geographical features that typically hinder the provision of Internet services.

The official Starlink website states, "This launch will include the first six Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities that will enable mobile network operators around the world to provide seamless global access to texting, calling, and browsing wherever you may be on land, lakes, or coastal waters."

2) Microsoft Copilot key: Microsoft has introduced the Copilot key for Windows 11 PCs, representing the first substantial modification to the Windows keyboard in nearly 30 years.

Going forward, Copilot will serve as the gateway to the realm of AI on Windows PCs. The introduction of the Windows key on PC keyboards occurred approximately three decades ago, providing users with the means to engage with the Windows operating system at that time.

3) Poco X6 launch date revealed: Chinese smartphone maker Poco confirmed this week that the company is gearing up to launch the Poco X6 series in India at 5:30 PM on January 11, 2024. The company has also confirmed that the higher Poco X6 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset.

4) Motorola G34 5G launch date confirmed: Moto has revealed that the Moto G34 5G is set to make its debut in India next week in an event on January 9, 2024. Leading up to its launch, Flipkart has created a dedicated microsite that provides a sneak peek into the handset's specifications. Notably, the Indian variant of the Moto G34 5G will feature an exclusive vegan leather finish. The smartphone is set to run on a Snapdragon 695 SoC, boasting configurations of up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

5) WhatsApp banned 7.2 million Indian accounts in November, 2023: In compliance with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, Meta owned WhatsApp has published its monthly report detailing actions taken between November 1 and November 30, 2023. The report encompasses user grievances, account actions, and orders received from the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC).

The report reveals insights into user grievances from India, outlining the channels through which users can report issues, such as violations of WhatsApp's Terms of Service or account-related queries. The company received a total of 8,841 reports during the specified period, with six accounts actioned based on the reports. The grievances were categorized into topics, including account support, ban appeal, other support, product support, and safety.

6) Redmi Note 13 5G series launched: Xiaomi has launched the latest iteration of its Redmi Note 13 5G series in India, starting from a price of ₹18,999. The smartphones are all set to increase competition in the mid-range price segment, giving customers a plethora of options, with Realme also reportedly planning to launch the Realme 12 series in the coming months.

