Weekly Tech recap: Jio's New Year Plan, Tesla robot incident and more
Here is a weekly tech recap from the world of AI and technology. The New York Times sues Microsoft and OpenAI for alleged unauthorized use of content in AI models. Meanwhile, Reliance Jio and IIT-Bombay launch 'Bharat GPT,' and Apple resolves a patent dispute and others.
In a week packed with significant developments, legal battles took center stage as The New York Times (NYT) filed a lawsuit against Microsoft and OpenAI, accusing them of unauthorized use of NYT's content to build artificial intelligence models, namely ChatGPT and Copilot.