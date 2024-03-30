Weekly Tech Recap: PM Modi and Bill Gates' take on Indian tech revolution, Apple WWDC 2024 announcement, and more
In the world of technology this week, exciting things happened! Elon Musk talked about X Corp's big plan for their new 'Everything App' that wants to change how we socialize and network. People are also getting excited about Apple's WWDC 2024. It promises cool new softwares, even though there might not be many changes to the physical devices. Prime Minister Modi and Bill Gates had a conversation about India's tech growth and the problems that come with AI, like deepfakes. So, here is a simple recap of all the tech news from this week.