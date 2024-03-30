In the world of technology this week, exciting things happened! Elon Musk talked about X Corp's big plan for their new 'Everything App' that wants to change how we socialize and network. People are also getting excited about Apple's WWDC 2024. It promises cool new softwares, even though there might not be many changes to the physical devices. Prime Minister Modi and Bill Gates had a conversation about India's tech growth and the problems that come with AI, like deepfakes. So, here is a simple recap of all the tech news from this week.

Elon Musk shares update on X 'Everything App', says 'The circle will be complete’

Elon Musk, owner of X Corp, shared updates on the microblogging platform X, which aims to become an "Everything App" similar to WeChat. The platform has already introduced features like job search and plans to offer a wide range of services including audio/video calling, video streaming enhancements, and a job search feature named X Hiring.

Musk highlighted the platform's evolution from Twitter 1.0 to an all-encompassing app and discussed plans for future enhancements such as X Dating and a news distribution service called X Wire. The introduction of live video capabilities in Spaces further enhances user experience.

Additionally, Musk aims to create a single platform where users can perform various activities, from checking bank balances to finding dates, ultimately transforming X into a versatile platform for social interaction, professional networking, and news dissemination.

Apple WWDC 2024 announced

Apple has officially announced that its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will be held online from June 10 through 14, 2024. The event will focus on showcasing advancements in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and the newly introduced visionOS software. Apple aims to support developers by providing access to experts and insight into new tools and features.

According to reports from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, iOS 18 update is expected to be one of the most significant in Apple's history, potentially compensating for limited hardware improvements in the upcoming iPhone 16. While WWDC has traditionally centered on software, there have been occasional hardware announcements, although no reliable sources have confirmed any for this year. Anticipated unveilings include iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, tvOS 18, watchOS 11, and visionOS 2. However, these updates are unlikely to be immediately available, with users expected to receive them following the launch of the iPhone 16 series in September.

AI to Deepfake: Key takeaways from PM Modi and Bill Gates' discussion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed India's technological advancements with Bill Gates, emphasizing the nation's efforts to democratize technology and prevent monopolies. He highlighted initiatives like the 'Namo Drone Didi' scheme to promote technology among women.

Modi showcased India's integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in governance, citing its use during the G20 Summit and in cultural events. He also underscored the need to address challenges posed by AI, including deepfake technology, proposing measures such as comprehensive training for AI systems and establishing a legal framework for regulation.

OpenAI unveils its voice cloning tool ‘Voice Engine’

OpenAI has introduced Voice Engine, a revolutionary technology capable of accurately replicating a person's voice with just 15 seconds of recorded speech. Despite its groundbreaking potential, the company has chosen to limit its release to a select group of early testers due to concerns over misuse and associated risks.

Recent incidents, such as AI-generated voice impersonations in political contexts, highlight the urgency for responsible deployment of such technology. OpenAI distinguishes itself by prioritizing ethical considerations, requiring strict guidelines from testers including obtaining consent before impersonating individuals. This cautious approach aligns with the company's history, reminiscent of their previous release strategy with Sora, a video-generator.

OpenAI's recent trademark filings suggest a move towards expanding its presence in the speech recognition and digital voice assistant market, potentially positioning itself as a competitor to established players like Amazon's Alexa. The development and deployment of Voice Engine and similar technologies are poised to significantly influence the future of human-computer interaction, presenting both unprecedented opportunities and challenges.

Microsoft and OpenAI forge $100 bn plan for ‘Stargate’ Supercomputer

According to a recent report by The Information, Microsoft and OpenAI are collaborating on a groundbreaking data center project dubbed "Stargate," set to materialize by 2028 with a potential cost of up to $100 billion. This ambitious venture aims to meet the escalating demand for AI data centers due to the rapid adoption of generative AI technology.

Microsoft is expected to lead the funding, surpassing current data center expenses. The project entails a series of phases, with "Stargate" positioned as the ultimate achievement by 2028. Specialized AI chips, which can cost up to $40,000 each, constitute a significant portion of projected expenses. Microsoft's commitment to advancing AI is evident through its announcement of custom-designed computing chips. The total projected expenses could exceed $115 billion, signaling a substantial investment compared to previous years.

Tech layoffs continue in March 2024

In March 2024, major tech giants including Apple, Dell, and Ericsson initiated significant layoffs, primarily attributing them to cost-cutting measures. Apple's layoff of engineers across Asia and the US was prompted by failed efforts to develop microLED displays for future Apple Watches, as reported by Bloomberg.

Dell announced a workforce reduction of nearly 6,000 jobs amidst slowed demand for PCs, leading to an 11 percent revenue drop in Q4. Ericsson's decision to cut 1,200 jobs in Sweden was driven by decreased demand for 5G network equipment, anticipating a challenging mobile networks market in 2024.

Additionally, Turnitin laid off around 15 employees, with CEO Chris Caren previously suggesting AI would streamline operations. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd announced a 50 percent reduction in expenses and restructuring of its technology and innovation center.

IBM also announced job cuts in its marketing and communication division without specifying the number of affected employees. Layoffs.fyi reported a total of 56,858 tech job cuts in 2024, suggesting ongoing corrections for over-hiring during the pandemic surge amidst prolonged economic challenges and a tech downturn.

