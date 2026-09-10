What gaming tech firm ARC raised in pre-seed funding led by Chimera VC, MIXI Global Investments

Gaming technology company ARC has raised ₹10.5 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by Chimaera VC and MIXI Global Investments. Dhruv Vohra, Director, APAC, Meta, was also present in the round as a personal guest.

The Bengaluru-based startup will use the fresh capital to speed up the development and commercialisation of its first product, ARC X1. The money will be used for hardware engineering, product validation, manufacturing readiness, and supply chain. ARC will also increase its OWL OS gaming software platform team and go-to-market efforts, as well as its OWL OS product development team and OWL OS product offering.

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ARC X1 aims to make dedicated gaming more accessible ARC, established by Jobin Joseph and Kaustubh K. Jadhav, is creating an integrated gaming platform that encompasses hardware, software and gaming experiences. It is going to release its first device, the ARC X1, a portable gaming console targeted at Indian gamers.

The ARC is not like the traditional white-label gaming devices and is developing its own hardware and software stack. The company aims to develop a broader range of products, including devices, operating systems, software services, and game experiences.

The architecture of ARC X1 is based on the ARM processor with Qualcomm technology. It runs OWL OS, the company's proprietary gaming operating system based on an AOSP foundation. The software has been built with a controller-first approach to navigation and optimised for the game.

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Multiple gaming options planned ARC X1 is in the works to be compatible with native Android games, PC gaming using ARC's software suite and cloud gaming. The company claims it will not just port a traditional Android UI to a handheld device but will provide a "dedicated gaming experience".

ARC has now surpassed 50,000 signups on its waitlist. It has also been working with Qualcomm in the lead-up to the product's commercial release and has been testing it with early gamers to make sure both the hardware and software are improved.

Investors back India's gaming hardware opportunity According to Krish Anurag, Managing Partner of Chimaera VC, ARC's strategy is not just about creating yet another handheld gaming console. He underscored the company's commitment to the broader tech stack, including its hardware, operating system, developer ecosystem and content.

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Given the size of the gaming community in India and the lack of affordable dedicated gaming hardware, ARC X1 has an opportunity to make handheld gaming more accessible, said Tomoharu Urabe, the company's Managing Director (Investment).

The new fund will also enable ARC to strengthen partnerships across gaming, cloud, content and technology as it works towards the commercial launch of X1 and extends its hardware-plus-software gaming ecosystem from India, ARC added.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.