What happens to your data when you die?

These are not merely questions for individuals wondering what to do with their loved ones’ digital remains. They are questions for society at large. After all, historians often study the diaries of the dead. Their writers may have preferred to keep the contents private, but the light such documents can collectively shine on humanity’s past outweighs the late owner’s wishes. Mr Ohman notes that data constitute “the biggest archive of human behaviour in the history of our species"; data are therefore an irreplaceable, invaluable record for future generations. As this record is collective, concern for it should be, too. But working out precisely what that means in practice is tricky.