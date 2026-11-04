What is Hangang? South Korea unveils a $276 million supercomputer with 614.7 petaflops of computing power

South Korea has launched its sixth national supercomputer, named Hangang, equipped with nearly 8,500 Nvidia GPUs and a theoretical peak computing performance of 614.7 petaflops, as the country steps up efforts to strengthen its artificial intelligence and scientific research capabilities, according to The Korea Times report.
Named after the Han River that flows through Seoul, Hangang is designed to support advanced AI workloads alongside traditional high-performance computing tasks, including weather forecasting, vehicle crash simulations and other complex scientific calculations, the report said.
The launch ceremony was held on Monday at the headquarters of the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information (KISTI) in Daejeon, around 140 km south of Seoul.
The event was attended by nearly 200 representatives from industry, academia and government research institutions, The Korea Times reported.
The supercomputer has been developed at a cost of 382.5 billion won (approximately $276 million) by South Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT and KISTI.
It replaces the country's fifth-generation supercomputer, Nurion, which was deployed in 2018.
The new system marks a significant upgrade in South Korea's high-performance computing infrastructure. Nurion, its predecessor, had ranked 11th globally when it was introduced in 2018 and supported 1,730 research projects during its operational lifespan.
Those projects resulted in 1,520 peer-reviewed research papers, including 70 published in internationally recognised journals such as Nature, Science and Cell, according to The Korea Times.
Hangang is equipped with 8,496 graphics processing units (GPUs), including Nvidia's GH200 Grace Hopper Superchips, alongside 9,936 central processing units (CPUs).
The system has a theoretical peak computing performance of 614.7 petaflops, meaning it can theoretically perform 614.7 quadrillion calculations per second. This represents a 24-fold increase in computing power over Nurion.
It also offers 10 times the storage capacity and four times the network transfer performance of its predecessor, making it better equipped to process massive datasets and support complex AI applications, the report said.
Unlike traditional supercomputers primarily designed for scientific simulations and calculations, Hangang has been built to handle the growing computational demands of modern machine learning and AI research.
It will continue supporting applications such as vehicle crash simulations and real-time weather forecasting, while expanding capabilities in AI-driven scientific research.
South Korea expects Hangang to secure a position in or near the world's top 10 supercomputers in the upcoming Top500 rankings, which track the performance of the world's most powerful computing systems, as per the report.
The supercomputer is also expected to play a key role in the government's K-Moonshot initiative, which seeks to deploy advanced AI models to address major scientific and technological challenges.
The system entered a pilot testing phase in late October, with full operational services scheduled to begin on December 16.
Speaking at the launch ceremony, KISTI President Lee Sik said the institute would draw on its experience in operating supercomputers to ensure stable functioning and provide researchers with high-quality technical support.
Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.<br> <br> Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.<br> <br> He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.<br><br> One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.<br> <br> For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.<br> <br>He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.<br><br> Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.<br><br> Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.<br> <br>For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.
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