Smartphone batteries have become an important part of the buying decision, especially for people who spend hours gaming, watching videos or scrolling through social media. With the iQOO 15, the company is focusing on battery life through its fourth-generation silicon anode technology.

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The smartphone comes with a 7,000mAh battery, and iQOO claims that it can deliver up to 10.5 hours of continuous gaming, 32.6 hours of video streaming and 22.6 hours of social media usage on a single charge.

But what exactly is silicon anode technology, and how does it help a smartphone battery last longer?

What is fourth-generation silicon anode technology? To understand this, it is important to know how a smartphone battery works. A battery has two main parts called the anode and cathode. During charging and discharging, lithium ions move between these two parts to store and release energy.

Most traditional smartphone batteries use graphite in the anode. Silicon, however, can store more lithium ions than graphite. This means it has the potential to hold more energy in the same amount of space.

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This is where silicon anode technology comes in. By using silicon-based materials in the battery's anode, manufacturers can increase energy density. In simple terms, a battery can store more power without necessarily becoming much bigger.

However, silicon also has a limitation. It expands and contracts during charging and discharging, which can affect battery life and stability over time. Battery makers therefore have to work on ways to manage this expansion.

Also Read | iQOO Neo 12 design and colours revealed ahead of October 28 launch: What we know

The fourth-generation technology used in the iQOO 15 is designed to improve energy density and battery performance. However, iQOO has not publicly explained every material change that separates this generation from earlier versions.

The phone also uses second-generation semi-solid battery technology, which the company says helps maintain stable performance across temperatures ranging from -20°C to 40°C.

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How long does the iQOO 15 battery last? According to iQOO's laboratory figures, the 7,000mAh battery can offer up to 10.5 hours of continuous gaming. For people who mainly use their phones to watch videos, the company claims up to 32.6 hours of continuous video streaming.

Social media users can also get up to 22.6 hours of usage, according to the company's figures.

These numbers are based on iQOO's internal testing and should not be treated as guaranteed everyday battery life. Actual results will depend on factors such as screen brightness, network strength, gaming settings, background applications and the type of content being played.

The phone also supports 100W wired FlashCharge and 40W wireless charging. It includes bypass charging, which allows power to go directly to the phone's system instead of charging the battery while gaming. This is d

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esigned to reduce battery heat during long gaming sessions.

Another feature is Battery Life Extender mode. The company says this helps users return to their previous activity when the phone is connected to a charger after its battery runs critically low.

The iQOO 15 also features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and an 8K vapour chamber cooling system. These features are meant to support demanding tasks such as gaming while helping manage heat.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.