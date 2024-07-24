What marketers should know about Google’s cookies about-face
Megan Graham , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 24 Jul 2024, 08:01 PM IST
SummaryAfter a yearslong saga involving squabbles with the larger ad industry and regulators, Google is ending a plan to eliminate third-party tracking cookies on its Chrome browser. The marketing world is now trying to figure out how such tracking would fare if consumers have more choice to stop it.
