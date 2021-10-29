Google boss Sundar Pichai said the JioPhone Next is an affordable smartphone designed for India, inspired by the belief that everyone in India should benefit from the opportunities the internet creates.

The world’s most affordable smartphone, as Reliance says, will be available in India during Diwali at Jio and Reliance Retail’s network of retail locations.

Jio has revealed that the device can be purchased for an amount as low as ₹1,999 with multiple EMI options. The prolonged financing also provides data and calling benefits, reducing the overall cost of ownership. The device can also be purchased without any financing at a price of ₹6,499.

Last year, as part of our announcement to invest in Jio Platforms Ltd, Google made a commitment to develop an affordable smartphone for India.

JioPhone Next is an affordable smartphone based on an optimized version of Android called Pragati OS, customized to deliver a "great" smartphone experience to users in India.

Enabling access to millions of apps available on the Play Store, it also comes with over the air updates support for new features, customization, security updates and more, which will continue to enhance the experience over time.

To build JioPhone Next, Pichai said both teams of Google and Jio had to work together to solve complex engineering and design challenges, and said he is excited to see how millions of people will use these devices to better their lives and communities.

JioPhone has the embedded voice-first features that will also enable people to consume content and navigate the phone in their language of choice.

"With dual SIM support and the powerful Jio network, JioPhone Next will open a world of opportunities for users, enabling millions more to benefit from the power of the Internet," Pichai said

