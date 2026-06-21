Mint Explainer | What the Delhi high court's Telegram ruling means for digital platforms

The Delhi high court's decision upholding the Centre's temporary ban on Telegram has put the spotlight on platform regulation in India. The court held that the government had sufficient material to justify the blocking order.
Experts said the judgment raises important questions: can the government block an entire digital platform and what are the implications of the ruling for other messaging apps? Mint explains
Why did Telegram face a ban?
On Wednesday, the Centre blocked Telegram until 22 June following recommendations from the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the department of higher education ahead of the NEET-UG re-examination on 21 June.
The government alleged that organised networks were using the platform to circulate purported examination papers and facilitate cheating. Telegram challenged the order, arguing that misuse by a small group of users could not justify blocking a platform used by over 150 million people in India.